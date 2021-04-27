Toledo police investigate two Sunday shootings
Apr. 26—Toledo police were investigating two shootings Sunday.
A man was shot in the 2200 block of Auburn Avenue shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
He was rushed to ProMedica Toledo Hospital, where police would only say he was believed to be stable.
His exact condition was unknown. He was being treated for a single gunshot wound in an undisclosed part of his body.
Police said the shooting followed an altercation between two women.
Multiple people, including the suspect, were detained by police for questioning.
Everyone involved was known to each other, police said.
Later Sunday, shortly after 6 p.m., police were called to the 2500 block of Monroe Street where a man was reported shot multiple times.
Police said the male victim was a passenger in a car traveling westbound when he was shot. The car crossed a median, flattening its front tires in the process.
The victim stumbled to a nearby bus stop, which was stained in blood. He was transported to an area hospital where he is expected to survive, police said.
Debris from the car was strewn about Monroe Street, which was closed in both directions as police were investigating.
First Published April 25, 2021, 5:50pm