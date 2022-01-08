🌱 Toledo Refinery Explosion + Starr Ave. Nuisance House Solution

Good day, neighbors! Brad King here with the Saturday issue of the Toledo Daily.

After canceling classes this week, the Toledo Public Schools Board is struggling how to handle the in-person return of students. TPS Board of Education President Polly Gerken anticipates decisions will have to be made on a day-to-day, building-by-building basis, with efforts made to keep students in the classroom. (WTOL) An explosion occurred Thursday evening at the Toledo Refinery that was responded to by the Oregon Fire Department. Fortunately there were no injuries reported, and the surrounding neighbors were not impacted save for the noise of the blast, which was caused by a valve release. (13abc Action News) The Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments (TMACOG) has postponed its 2022 General Assembly meeting until April 25 out of caution for rising COVID concerns. Originally scheduled for January 24, the meeting involves caucus sessions, voting on new leadership, networking, and a panel presentation. The ability to hold virtual meetings, which ended in 2021, was not renewed by the Ohio Legislature. (bgindependentmedia.org) A home at 1212 Starr Ave. in East Toledo is causing a number of problems for the residents surrounding it, after people have been witnessed urinating in the driveway and defecating in the backyard. There are also reports of paramedics called to the house constantly for overdoses and needles strewn throughout the yard. The house may be demolished in 2022 with funds used from the American Rescue Act. (13abc Action News) After receiving complaints about the new traffic pattern in Uptown Maumee on Conant Street, Mayor Richard Carr hopes residents will focus on the "big picture" instead of traffic jams. Mayor Carr says there will be improvements with the timing of traffic lights, especially on the Anthony Wayne Trail, this summer. (WTOL)

Today in Toledo:

Saturday Morning Chess! - Toledo Public Library - Main Branch (10:00 AM)

Winterscapes - Sanger Branch Library (11:00 AM)

Kombucha Home Brewing with Boochy Mama's - Sanger Branch Library (11:00 AM)

Recycled Art - Toledo Public Library - Main Branch (1:00 PM)

Find Frosty Table Top Escape Room - Heatherdowns Branch Library (4:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Enter for a chance to win Superbowl tickets or a home theatre system simply by donating blood to the American Red Cross in January . Donations are critically low due to the COVID pandemic and the lull from the holiday season. (Toledo Patch)

The names for the latest class of YMCA Milestones: A Tribute to Women awards have been announced. There will be a ceremony honoring the inductees at the YWCA 27th Annual Milestones award banquet to be held virtually on March 24. (13abc Action News)

Toledo Walleye Billy Christopoulos has been named ECHL goaltender of the month. Click the link to see how Christopoulos spent 2020 traveling the US and visiting National Parks. (WTOL)

