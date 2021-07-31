Toledo woman admits to providing drugs that led to man's death

Jul. 30—A West Toledo woman admitted on Friday to supplying drugs to a 38-year-old man who died from an overdose in July, 2019.

Chelsea Campbell, 30, of the 5300 block of Lewis Avenue, pleaded guilty in Lucas County Common Pleas Court to involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, for her role in Aaron Noller's death on July 23, 2019.

On Friday, Judge Joe McNamara asked Campbell why she was entering the guilty plea.

"Because I played a part in somebody dying," she said through tears.

Campbell could face up to 16 1/2 years in prison on Sept. 17. Additional charges of corrupting another with drugs, trafficking in fentanyl, and possession of fentanyl, will be dismissed at that time.

On Friday, her defense attorney, James Neumeyer, asked the judge for leniency ahead of sending her to prison by removing her from an electronic monitoring unit. Campbell wished to get her affairs in order and to visit any family and friends ahead of serving any time in prison, Mr. Neumeyer explained.

When Campbell was arraigned in October, bond was set at $100,000. Campbell was pregnant and the time and Judge McNamara reduced the bond so Campbell was released from custody and placed on an ankle monitor.

Within an 8-month span, his client hasn't violated any terms of the release, Mr. Neumeyer said.

Prosecutors objected to the bond modification request.

"She just admitted to an F1 [first-degree felony] involuntary manslaughter and she's basically out in the community at this time," assistant county prosecutor Thomas Smallwood said. "At this point, that sobriety could be an issue. We also know that being a flight risk could also be an issue as well since she just plead guilty to an F1."

Judge McNamara subsequently denied the defense attorney's request.

Around 5:50 p.m. July 23, 2019, Toledo police responded to a residence in the 4100 block of Mayfield Drive for an overdose complaint.

Alfred Noller, 65, informed police that he was in the living room when he heard a crash from an upstairs bathroom. He found his son laying unresponsive on the bathroom floor, a police report stated.

First responders arrived and attempted to revive the man with naloxone, an opioid-reversing medication, but he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Investigators linked back to Campbell through DNA and cell phone records.