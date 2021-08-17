Toledo woman sentenced to prison for fatally shooting man who burglarized her home

Aug. 17—Family members of Milton Roberts asked a Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge for the maximum prison term Monday for a Toledo woman who shot the man multiple times after he allegedly burglarized her home.

Roberts' older sister, Lorena Roberts, asked Judge Ian English to sentence Laniesha Walls, 25, to 17 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter for fatally shooting the man at her apartment in the 1400 block of Norwood Avenue on June 22, 2020.

Roberts later died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Lucas County Coroner's Office.

"An angry, young woman with a gun doesn't think rationally," Ms. Roberts said on Monday. "She had shot him once but her anger wanted him dead. As he lay wounded, Ms. Walls hovered over him and shot him again, multiple times. And then she left the scene, leaving him dead on the sidewalk. No attempt to seek help, no remorse for what she did.

"Ms. Walls, in my opinion, is a cold-blooded killer and does not deserve any more breaks," Ms. Roberts added, claiming her brother's life had more meaning than the agreed-upon sentence of six years in prison.

The Lucas County Prosecutor's Office consulted with Mr. Roberts' son, Milton Roberts, Jr., throughout the case and he previously OK'd the terms of the plea agreement on behalf of the victim's family, assistant county prosecutor Michael Bahner said on Monday.

Both Mr. Bahner and defense attorney Adam Stone agreed to go forward with the hearing and Judge English sentenced Walls on Monday to an indefinite term of 6 to 8 1/2 years in prison.

"I just want to apologize to the family," Walls said, hanging her head throughout the proceedings.

Walls returned home on June 22, 2020, to find Roberts burglarizing her apartment, said Mr. Stone. There was a confrontation and Roberts left through a side door.

Both Roberts and Walls went outside of the building when it appeared Roberts turned and charged toward her, Mr. Stone said. Walls shot Roberts, but she continued firing after he was immobile on the ground, according to Mr. Bahner.

"She indicated she first encountered him in a stairwell in which he then went back into her apartment and she went back outside the building and around the front where she then fatally shot and killed him," Mr. Bahner wrote in court documents.

After the shooting, Walls took a bag from the victim and got into her vehicle and drove away.

Walls later admitted to police that she shot Roberts and she didn't claim self-defense at the time, prosecutors said.

Walls was initially facing murder charges, which could have landed her in prison for life. Last month, Walls pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter with a firearm specification. As part of the agreement, the state recommended a six-year sentencing cap.

At the time of the shooting, Walls still had the duty to retreat under state law, Mr. Stone told The Blade, noting the complexity of legal matters in the case.

Changes to Senate Bill 175, also known as Ohio's "stand your ground" bill, didn't come until this year, going into effect in April. Now, people no longer have to retreat before they can justifiably hurt or kill someone with a gun in self-defense, the law states.

Additionally, changes to the self-defense law in 2019 put the burden on prosecutors to prove a defendant did not act in self-defense, Judge English referenced on Monday. Those changes can sometimes lead a jury to an acquittal.

"I have yet to see the impact of stand your ground, but there have been more people acquitted in the past year or two years than I've seen in decades in this courthouse," Judge English said. "The calculation of the sentence is not based on the value of the victim — it's evidentiary concerns. It is obvious that happened here is wrong and Ms. Walls needs to be punished. It's not the punishment that gives value to the victim, it's the memory of the family that does."

