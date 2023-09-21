Toledo Zoo Announces Birth of Twin Amur Tigers

The Toledo Zoo in Ohio recently celebrated the birth of two Amur tiger cubs, the zoo announced on Thursday, September 21.

The adorable cubs were born on July 20 to mother Tayla and father Titan, who also welcomed twins in 2021, the zoo said.

This footage released by the zoo Thursday shows the cubs climbing over each other and pawing at their mother.

The cubs weighed 15 and 16 pounds at their latest checkup in early September and were “doing well off-exhibit,” the zoo said. Credit: Toledo Zoo via Storyful

