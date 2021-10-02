Tolga Kumova of Alderan Resources Limited (ASX:AL8) Just Spent AU$259k On Shares

Potential Alderan Resources Limited (ASX:AL8) shareholders may wish to note that insider Tolga Kumova recently bought AU$259k worth of stock, paying AU$0.04 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 10%.

Alderan Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by insider Tolga Kumova was not their only acquisition of Alderan Resources shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of AU$890k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.085 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.044. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Alderan Resources insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about AU$0.045. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 26% of Alderan Resources shares, worth about AU$4.9m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Alderan Resources Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Alderan Resources we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, Alderan Resources has 6 warning signs (and 4 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

