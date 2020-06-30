Toll Authority Issues Statement on Court Ruling Upholding Regional Measure 3

State Appeals Court Affirms Lower Court Finding

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) and the Bay Area Toll Authority (BATA) this afternoon issued the following statement on the ruling issued earlier today by the state Court of Appeal in which the Court affirmed 2019 findings by the Superior Court for the City and County of San Francisco dismissing challenges to the Bay Area Traffic Relief Plan approved by Bay Area voters in 2018 through Regional Measure 3:

"Naturally, we're pleased by the Court's ruling," said MTC/BATA Chair and Alameda County Supervisor Scott Haggerty. "While we were confident the election process the Legislature approved and MTC followed would again be supported by the court, we are even more excited to finally unlock the toll funds approved by voters and put those dollars to work on dozens of much-needed projects to provide both mobility and jobs throughout the Bay Area."

MTC is the transportation planning, financing and coordinating agency for the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area. BATA, which is directed by the same policy board as MTC, administers toll revenues from the Bay Area's seven state-owned toll bridges.

