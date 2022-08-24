Builder Toll Steps Up Incentives in Shift to Buyer’s Market

Natalie Wong and John Gittelsohn
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Toll Brothers Inc., the largest US luxury-home builder, cut its sales forecast and said it has increased buyer incentives to help navigate a slowdown in demand.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The company expects to deliver 10,000 to 10,300 homes in its full fiscal year, down from a previous estimate of 11,000 to 11,500 homes, according to a statement Tuesday. For the three months through July, Toll reported a 60% decline in purchase contracts from a year earlier to 1,266, surprising analysts who expected 2,568 deals on average.

In more recent weeks, the company said it has seen a bump in demand and has started to “modestly increase incentives,” executives said on a conference call with investors Wednesday. Sales in August included incentives of about $30,000, up from roughly $12,000 in May, $15,000 in June and $22,000 in July.

“As summer is winding down, we’re going to continue to see better traffic, higher-quality traffic, but we recognize it is certainly more of a buyer’s market and we will act accordingly,” Chief Executive Officer Douglas Yearley said on the call.

The shares were up 2.6% to $46.82 at 10:51 a.m. New York time.

After a pandemic sales rush, US builders are facing plummeting demand, with purchases of new homes in July falling to the slowest pace since 2016, according to the latest government data. The slump is pushing many companies to offer discounts and other buyer incentives to avoid a pileup of inventory.

Toll’s customers are mostly move-up buyers who can afford houses selling at an average price of about $1 million. Still, mortgage rates that have almost doubled since the start of the year have cut into their purchasing power, while slowing sales of existing homes have made it harder for potential buyers to trade up.

Sharply higher rates and home prices, stock market volatility and economic uncertainty led to a “significant decline in demand” during Toll’s fiscal third quarter, Yearley said in the statement. “However, in more recent weeks, we have seen signs of increased demand as sentiment is improving and buyers are returning to the market.”

New York City was among the company’s best markets in the quarter, a shift from earlier in the pandemic when people were leaving cities, executives said on the call. Currently, other strong markets include New Jersey, Philadelphia and Atlanta. Among the weakest areas are such Covid boomtowns as Phoenix; Austin, Texas; and Boise, Idaho.

For Toll, the full impact of the slowdown is likely to stretch into 2023 because the company’s homes take longer to build, Bloomberg Industries analyst Drew Reading said after the results were announced Tuesday.

“The move-up market will continue to face unique challenges as current homeowners are less inclined to trade up due to massive home-price gains and the likelihood they carry a significantly lower rate on their current mortgage,” Reading said in an email. “The higher end of the market also tends to be more discretionary, which means ongoing volatility in the stock market could remain an overhang.”

(Updates with best- and worst-performing markets in ninth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Nordstrom Falls After Cutting Its Full-Year Earnings Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Nordstrom Inc., which investors thought would be more insulated because of its affluent customer base, sank after trimming its full-year outlook as the retailer’s Rack business slows amid lower demand and inventory buildup. Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing

  • Home builder Toll Brothers tops earnings despite sinking orders

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Toll Brothers.

  • Is Novavax A Sell After Its Quarterly Flop Led To A Guidance Cut?

    Is Novavax stock a sell after its second-quarter disappointment led to a guidance cut? NVAX stock ranks low among biotechs.

  • Dollar's historic surge may be music to Fed's ears: McGeever

    The dollar is soaring against the world's major currencies, heading for its biggest calendar year rise in almost 40 years and third biggest since President Richard Nixon took the dollar off the gold standard over half a century ago. Will the Fed be worried? All else equal, the dollar's strength will help cool price pressures by reducing import costs, and tighten financial conditions, both desired goals for Jerome Powell and colleagues as they try to bring 40-year high inflation back towards their 2% target.

  • Visa tokens overtake payments giant's physical cards in circulation

    Payments giant Visa Inc said on Wednesday it has issued over 4 billion network tokens worldwide through its security technology Visa Token Service (VTS), outpacing the total number of its physical cards in circulation. VTS replaces 16-digit Visa account numbers with a token that only Visa can unlock, protecting the underlying account information. "Without exposing the consumer's account to fraud, tokenization enables frictionless, card-free payments," Jack Forestell, executive vice president and chief product officer at Visa, told Reuters.

  • Toll Brothers (TOL) Q3 Earnings Top, View Down, Shares Dip

    Toll Brothers (TOL) reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with higher gross margins. However, soft demand, municipal delays, labor shortages and supply chain disruptions are worrying.

  • Brazil's consumer prices fall on lower transportation costs

    Brazilian consumer prices fell in the month to mid-August thanks to lower fuel prices on the back of tax cuts, the country's IBGE statistics agency said on Wednesday. Brazil's IPCA-15 index fell 0.73% in the period, compared to a 0.13% rise in the previous month, maintaining the downward trend reported for the full month of July as well. Brazil reported the figure in deflation territory as transportation prices continue to fall on the back of federal legislation cutting taxes on fuel and fresh price cuts by state-run oil company Petrobras.

  • Aluminum Smelters Shutter Operations In Europe As Power Prices Soar

    Soaring power prices across Europe are forcing aluminum and zinc smelters to shutter operations

  • Amid housing crises vacation towns limit short-term rentals

    In the Colorado ski town of Steamboat Springs, motels line the freeway, once filled with tourists eager to pitch down the slopes or bathe in the local hot springs. Now residents like Marc McDonald, who keep the town humming by working service-level jobs, live in the converted motels. Steamboat Springs is part of a wave of vacation towns across the country facing a housing crisis and grappling with how to regulate the industry they point to as a culprit: Short-term rentals such as those booked through Airbnb and Vrbo that have squeezed small towns’ limited housing supply and sent rents skyrocketing for full-time residents.

  • I Have $225K in the Stock Market. Is It Time to Cash Out?

    I currently have approximately $225,000 invested in the stock market. Most of that is in conservative stocks and bonds. Do you have an opinion about staying the course or liquidating all or a portion for a few months or years … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I have $225K in the Stock Market. Should I Cash Out Some of It? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Toll Lowers Deliveries Guidance as Rising Mortgage Rates Dent Demand

    Toll Brothers expects full-year deliveries of between 10,000 and 10,300 homes, down from a previous estimate of 11,000 to 11,500 homes.

  • China’s Yuan Slides to Two-Year Low as Economy Stumbles, Dollar Soars

    China’s currency is likely to depreciate further against the U.S. dollar as the country’s central bank moves to combat a slowing economy and a deep housing downturn.

  • A Bad Year May Get Worse for Snapchat and Facebook Owners

    (Bloomberg) -- A bad year for digital advertisers may not be done yet.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionThe likes of Snap Inc., Pinterest Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. have seen both estimates and

  • Advance Auto Parts Skids On Earnings, Outlook

    Advance Auto Parts reported a sales and earnings miss late Tuesday. AAP stock fell as analysts cut price targets early Wednesday.

  • The Stock Market May Have Just Sent an Important Signal

    The slump in the stock market could continue while the dollar becomes stronger as Wall Street waits for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech later this week and as concerns about inflation and a slower economy rise. U.S. stocks fell sharply to start the week on on Aug. 22 with the S&P 500 down 2.14% and the Nasdaq down 2.55%. The S&P 500's decline was the largest in two months.

  • Cathie Wood dumps Nvidia stock ahead of results

    Is Cathie Wood fearing more bad news from Nvidia? Wood’s ARK Invest funds trimmed their stake in Nvidia (NVDA) ahead of the graphics chipmaker’s results. Nvidia has already warned on second-quarter results, so the real question is the degree of caution it employs about the rest of the year.

  • How can I lock in some fat and stable income in this still-volatile market? Here are 3 top Goldman Sachs dividend stocks yielding as high as 13.6%

    A potential safe haven in a volatile market.

  • An army of Tesla fans in South Korea holds a collective stake of more than $15 billion in Elon Musk's company, putting them among its top shareholders, report says

    One family in South Korea ploughed their entire $230,000 life savings into Tesla stock, Bloomberg reported.

  • Student-loan companies will scramble to adjust and some borrowers could fall into delinquency if Biden extends the payment pause on 'grossly insufficient notice', servicing group says

    The Student Loan Servicing Alliance wrote that borrowers will be "caught massively off guard" if payments do end up resuming in just over a week.

  • Looking for Bargains? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Stocks That Insiders Are Buying Right Now

    When stocks fall in price, it’s frequently a signal for renewed investor interest. After all, low share prices offer a chance to live up to the old market advice, ‘buy low and sell high.’ What investors need is some way to tell the underlying reasons for a drop in share price, whether it bodes well or ill for the stock. One of the best stock signals comes from corporate insiders, the company officers who hold positions of high responsibility – to their Boards, and to their peers, and to their sh