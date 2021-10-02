Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Toll Brothers' shares before the 7th of October in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 22nd of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.17 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.68 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Toll Brothers has a trailing yield of 1.2% on the current share price of $55.22. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Toll Brothers's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Toll Brothers has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Toll Brothers has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 11% of its income after tax. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Toll Brothers generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 5.7% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that Toll Brothers's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Toll Brothers's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 21% per annum for the past five years. With earnings per share growing rapidly and the company sensibly reinvesting almost all of its profits within the business, Toll Brothers looks like a promising growth company.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last five years, Toll Brothers has lifted its dividend by approximately 16% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

Has Toll Brothers got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Toll Brothers has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. There's a lot to like about Toll Brothers, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Toll Brothers and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

