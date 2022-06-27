Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) jumps 8.4% this week, though earnings growth is still tracking behind three-year shareholder returns

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) shareholders have seen the share price descend 12% over the month. But at least the stock is up over the last three years. Arguably you'd have been better off buying an index fund, because the gain of 23% in three years isn't amazing.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, Toll Brothers achieved compound earnings per share growth of 19% per year. The average annual share price increase of 7% is actually lower than the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 5.27.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that Toll Brothers has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? This free report showing analyst revenue forecasts should help you figure out if the EPS growth can be sustained.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Toll Brothers the TSR over the last 3 years was 28%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Toll Brothers shareholders are down 21% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 17%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 4%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Toll Brothers .

We will like Toll Brothers better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

