Is Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Using Too Much Debt?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Toll Brothers's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Toll Brothers had US$3.65b in debt in April 2019; about the same as the year before. However, it does have US$924.4m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$2.73b.

NYSE:TOL Historical Debt, August 5th 2019 More

How Healthy Is Toll Brothers's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Toll Brothers had liabilities of US$1.33b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$3.96b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$924.4m and US$224.7m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$4.14b.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$5.18b. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Toll Brothers has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.9, which signals significant debt, but is still pretty reasonable for most types of business. But its EBIT was about 1k times its interest expense, implying the company isn't really paying full freight on that debt. Even if not sustainable, that is a good sign. We note that Toll Brothers grew its EBIT by 27% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Toll Brothers can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.