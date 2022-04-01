Toll Brothers (TOL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Toll Brothers (TOL) closed the most recent trading day at $47.88, moving +1.83% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the home builder had lost 12.44% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 3.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.75% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Toll Brothers as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.57, up 55.45% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.14 billion, up 10.73% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.02 per share and revenue of $10.34 billion, which would represent changes of +51.13% and +17.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Toll Brothers should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.09% higher. Toll Brothers currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Toll Brothers is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.69. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.03.

We can also see that TOL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.31. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. TOL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.38 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



