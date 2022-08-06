Tolland Democrats raise Pride sign again after latest vandalism

Aug. 5—TOLLAND — After a second incident of vandalism in less than three weeks, Democratic Town Committee members raised their Pride sign off the ground Friday, with the words "Love Conquers All" painted over the red paint from a previous vandalism incident and small Pride flags hanging from the sign.

A small group gathered in record-breaking heat to remount the sign that was lying facedown in the grass by where it had been standing on private land near Exit 68 from Interstate 84.

Asked whether he expects more problems, Democratic Town Chairman Ryan McCann said, "The police are doing their job."

"The real remedy is building community engagement so that something like this doesn't happen again," he added.

The sign was first vandalized July 17, with red paint sprayed over the Pride flag. State police at Troop C in town arrested Dean Colombaro, 49, of Tolland, and charged him with second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree breach of peace.

After the incident, the committee spoke with other members of the community and decided to repaint the sign with "Love Conquers All" as a response and antidote to the damage.

The billboard has been used as a tribute to diversity, celebrating a number of causes and people including Black History Month in February and Women's History Month in March.

State police are investigating the latest vandalism incident, which took place late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Democratic Town Committee member Brenda Falusi said during Friday's event that she loves that the community came together and decided to turn vandalism into art that's symbolic of acceptance.

