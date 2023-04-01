Tolland man charged with insurance fraud

Apr. 1—TOLLAND — A Tolland man was charged with submitting a fraudulent crumbling foundations insurance claim for $175,000.

On Wednesday, inspectors from the Statewide Prosecution Bureau charged William Sima, 42, with insurance fraud and first-degree criminal attempt to commit larceny.

In July 2022, the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice received a complaint from the state's Insurance Department's Fraud and Investigations Unit regarding an attempted theft on the state's nonprofit crumbling foundations insurance company.

Investigators reported that Sima submitted a false insurance claim on Jan. 14, 2020, in an attempt to receive $175,000 for a crumbling foundations repair for his home on Babcock Road.

According to the affidavit, Sima was untruthful in his application when he said he had not done any foundation repair work at his home and completed the project himself instead of hiring a contractor from a state-approved list.

He was released on a $20,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Vernon Superior Court on April 5.

