Tolland man charged in retail theft scheme

Mar. 3—HARTFORD — A Tolland man and his employee were charged Wednesday with purchasing stolen goods and reselling them at a Hartford store.

Kashif M. Khalifa, 55, of Tolland, owner of Smokey's convenience store at 825A Main St. in Hartford, was charged with accessory to organized retail theft. Homesh Pulipati, 26, of New Haven, an employee at the store, was charged with accessory to organized retail theft and sixth-degree conspiracy to commit larceny.

Members of the State Police Statewide Organized Crime Investigative Task Force executed a search warrant at Smokey's after a three-month investigation into retail theft activity at the store.

Investigators learned that Smokey's was repeatedly purchasing stolen items brought to the store by shoplifters and then reselling the items.

The task force received a complaint by CVS that a significant amount of stolen goods from the store was being sold at Smokey's.

During the search, numerous products bearing store tags from CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Stop & Shop, and other nearby retailers were identified, state police said.

The merchandise recovered at Smokey's was worth an estimated $3,000.

Both men were released on $5,000 bond and are to appear in Hartford Superior Court on March 22.

For more coverage of Somers and Enfield, follow Susan Danseyar on Twitter: @susandanseyar, Facebook: Susan Danseyar, reporter.