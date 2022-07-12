Tolland man charged with sexual assault of 13-year-old girl

Jul. 12—State police have charged a Tolland man who is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

The man, Timothy Malone, 40, was charged July 5 with second-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child. He is to appear in Vernon Superior Court on July 19.

Th affidavit supporting his arrest provides the following details:

On June 18, state police responded to a home in Tolland, with initial reports that someone had attempted suicide. A woman at the home directed troopers to the basement, where she said Malone had cut himself with a knife.

Troopers found Malone conscious but bleeding from his wrist and forearm and provided medical aid until paramedics arrived. Malone was transported to Rockville General Hospital.

The woman told troopers that Malone had sexually assaulted one of her daughters.

When she returned home around noon, her daughter told her that she woke up earlier to find Malone touching her inappropriately, the woman told state police.

The woman said she confronted Malone about the accusations, but he denied knowing what she was talking about. He went into the basement, she said.

At one point she walked down the stairs to check on him and saw he was holding a knife and there was blood on the floor. She called 911.

A forensic interview was conducted with the girl, who reported similar details to what she had told her mother.

State police weren't able to speak with Malone about the accusations, as his lawyer advised him against it.

For breaking news and happenings in North Central Connecticut, follow Matthew Knox on Twitter: @MatthewPKnoxJI, and Facebook: Matthew P. Knox JI.