Tolland Resident Among New Connecticut State Troopers

TOLLAND, CT — A Tolland resident was among 53 new Connecticut state troopers graduating with the 131st Training Troop.

Cassidy Nuccio, of Tolland, had been assigned to Troop C in her hometown.

James C. Rovella, Commissioner of the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, and commander Col. Stavros Mellekas congratulated the graduating class during a ceremony at the Hartford Armory.

Gov. Ned Lamont and Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz also addressed the graduates.

The 131st Training Troop entered the Connecticut State Police Training Academy on Sept. 10 with classes starting remotely due to the coronavirus. On Oct. 10, the class began the residential portion of the academy for 24 weeks.

In total, the class completed a total of 28 weeks and 1,400 hours of training both online and in person. In addition to classwork, the recruits spent many hours on physical conditioning, driving, firearms training, active shooter response, experiential training and other specialized areas of police work.

The 53 members of this class includes 38 men and 15 women. Members of the 131st Training Troop have diverse backgrounds, training and experience. Some are former municipal police officers or corrections officers, some have been trained as firefighters and EMTs. The youngest member of the class is 21 years old and the oldest is 47 years old.

Among the 53 graduates:

15 have military experience

11 have prior law enforcement experience

24 hold Bachelor's Degrees

4 hold advanced degrees

The graduating Troopers will be assigned as follows:

Troop A, Southbury – 6 new Troopers

Troop B, North Canaan – 2 new Troopers

Troop C, Tolland – 5 new Troopers

Troop D, Danielson – 4 new Troopers

Troop E, Montville – 7 new Troopers

Troop F, Westbrook – 4 new Troopers

Troop G, Bridgeport – 6 new Troopers

Troop H, Hartford – 7 new Troopers

Troop I, Bethany – 4 new Troopers

Troop K, Colchester – 5 new Troopers

Troop L, Litchfield – 3 new Troopers





