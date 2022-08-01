Tolland resident charged in Pride sign vandalism

Aug. 1—TOLLAND — A Tolland man has been charged in the vandalism of the Tolland Democrats' Pride flag display off Interstate 84.

State police arrested Dean Colombaro, 49, of Loehr Road, at his place of business on Saturday.

The sign, located on private property near Exit 68 on Merrow Road, included a Pride flag. The suspect was seen in the daytime on July 17 covering the flag with red spray paint.

Colombaro was charged with second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree breach of peace. He was released on $1,000 bond with a court date set for Aug. 9.

Since the incident, the sign has been redone, with Pride flags around the border and the phrase "Love Conquers All" painted over the vandalism.

"The Tolland Town Council appreciates the diligent efforts of the Town Manager's Office, our Resident State Troopers and neighbors who helped identify and led to the apprehension of the suspect on July 30," the Tolland Town Council wrote today on the town's website. "We look forward to their vandalism being prosecuted and justice being served so our community can heal."