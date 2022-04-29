Tolland Virus Cases Up Slightly

TOLLAND, CT — The number of Connecticut towns in the state’s highest warning level for coronavirus infection’s exploded from 54 to 131 in just two weeks.

Many of Connecticut’s COVID-19 metrics are moving in the wrong direction. The number of weekly cases is up and the seven-day positive test rate was nearing 9 percent as of Thursday. COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased.

Tolland had 21.5 average daily cases per 100,000 residents and a positive test rate of 14.20 percent between April 10-23 according to the state Department of Public Health. There were 13.2 average daily cases per 100,000 residents in the previous two-week reporting period.

It’s important to note that a few cases can have a large impact on a municipal case rate, especially for small towns.

Tolland recorded 17 new coronavirus cases between April 22-28, according to DPH’s preliminary data.

