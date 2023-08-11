Tollandleaders,activists want more to be done after anti-LGBTQ+ letter

Aug. 11—State police on Tuesday said that although the incident is currently under investigation, nothing else can be done so far because it has not reached the level of a hate crime, which is defined as someone intentionally selecting a victim because of their actual or perceived race, religion, ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression.

Instead, state police said, the State's Attorney's office deemed it a hate incident, which is a non-criminal action, whether actual or perceived by an individual or group, that is motivated by hate or bias toward a person or persons.

Within the past year, state police said they have not made any arrests based on incidents like this one, but if the incident escalates beyond the letters, they will assess the situation.

"Should the facts and circumstances change, that is if there were to be threats, damage or other acts of intimidation or harassment, police would evaluate such circumstances to determine if probable cause exists for an arrest," state police said in a statement.

In response, the church will host a private sit-down later this month for families affected by the letter and representatives from state police.

—

Cannabis cultivator approved by East Hartford PZC

—

South Windsor Republicans fail to get signatures for primary

Lisa Day-Lewis, president of the Tolland-Mansfield chapter of PFLAG, said she feels that the letters do warrant a hate crime.

"These letters say harm to children," Day-Lewis said. "Institutions receiving the letter feel threatened."

Day-Lewis said that the local PFLAG chapter formed last October to be a voice for the LGBTQ+ community.

"There was a lack of initiative for a counter voice in town to say not cool, not OK, we need to welcome everyone," Day-Lewis said. "The chapter formed in response to the lack of a town voice."

Tolland was hit by other anti-LGBTQ+ incidents last summer when a Pride sign near the Exit 68 on-ramp to Interstate 84 in Tolland was vandalized several times, resulting in two separate arrests.

Day-Lewis said PFLAG is working with Tolland Superintendent Walter Willett to put together an informational document to distribute to the community to clear up any non-factual information the community was given about the LGBTQ+ community.

"We as an organization want to educate the public and provide information for them, but they're resistant to learning," Day-Lewis said.

PFLAG holds a monthly meeting at the United Congregational Church, and Day-Lewis said that the church has been an excellent host.

"They're doing way more than we could hope for in terms of supporting our meetings," Day-Lewis said. "Our community is facing a lot of adversity."

Anthony DiLizia, director of organizational advancement at the Gay & Lesbian Health Collective, said that he thinks state police should not wait for something to happen to act on it.

"When we nitpick what classifies a hate crime versus harassment, we are open to someone getting hurt, and something getting overlooked," DeLizia said.

DeLizia said that the Health Collective has not received any letters or elevated threats, but has experienced discrimination.

"Generally at a past event, there have been protests," DeLizia said. "There's always people that will protest the services we provide, or simply because of the fact we are LGBT affirming and supporting."

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, in 2021, the first year hate crimes were reported entirely through the National Incident-Based Reporting System, 56.9 percent of hate crimes in Connecticut were against a person, and 43.1 percent of hate crimes were against property.

The data also shows that in 2021, hate crimes in the state were 70.7 percent motivated by race/ethnicity, 9.8 percent motivated by religion, and 18.5 percent motivated by sexual orientation.

At a Town Council meeting on Tuesday, residents and town officials voiced their concerns about the incident.

Chairman Steven Jones said that the council supports the LGBTQ+ community and condemns acts of hatred.

"I hope the information and evidence leads to an arrest and prosecution, and whoever is responsible learns from their misdeeds of hate," Jones said.

Councilwoman Katie Murray shared her support, saying that she will reach out to residents about how the council can further support them.

"An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us. They think this will divide the town, they're sorely mistaken," Councilman Lou Luba said. "I think the most reprehensible part that occurred is that it was done anonymously. I'm hoping it's someone that's not from Tolland. Anonymous shows cowardice. It never should have been done to begin with. Whoever is responsible, you're a coward. Don't do it in our town."

Resident Marilee Beebe said she appreciated the council's messages of support, especially Luba's comments for calling out the perpetrator, but she wants to see the council do more.

"I would like to say go further. Call out the lies. Silence is complicity, and omission is complicity," Beebe said. "More is needed here, or it is going to spread."