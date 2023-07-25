Tollandmanfacing numerous charges of sexual assault and risk of injury to a child

Jul. 25—He is being held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockville Superior Court on Aug. 25.

State police said they began investigating the case on July 20 after receiving a call from a witness who reported that Telford had been sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

According to state police, the victim engaged in a forensic interview that day, in which she revealed that Telford had raped her four times since November. The victim said Telford would try to bribe her with money, according to a state police affidavit.

According to the affidavit, the girl explained how that day, Telford came to her and asked her to perform sexual acts, and she had said no to all of his requests. Afterward, she went to tell two other people in the house what had happened, the victim said.

One of the witnesses relayed how the victim told them what Telford had done that day, and other things he had been doing, such as asking her sexual questions or about watching pornography. The victim told the witness that Telford would sexually assault her when the witness wasn't home or was sleeping, according to the affidavit.

During an interview, Telford denied having any sexual contact with the victim, the affidavit says.

