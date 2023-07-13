Tollandsexoffender indicted on child pornography charges in Florida, federal official says

Jul. 13—FBI agents took Bull into custody May 25, when they served a search warrant at his Tolland house, Handberg said. Bull was taken to Jacksonville, Fla., for prosecution and ordered detained until his trial.

Bull is a registered sex offender, having been convicted in Connecticut in 2013 of importation and illegal possession of child pornography, Handberg said..

If convicted, Bull faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 25 years, up to 170 years, in federal prison and a lifetime term of supervised release, according to Handberg.

The FBI in New Haven and Jacksonville, Fla., investigated the case. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney D. Rodney Brown of the Middle District of Florida.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Led by the U.S. attorney's offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute people who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

Those who want more information about Project Safe Childhood may visit www.justice.gov/psc.