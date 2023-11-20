Tollerton: Police find body in search for missing man

Police investigating the disappearance of a pub landlord in North Yorkshire have found a body in a river.

Luke Willetts, 33, left the Black Horse in Tollerton, near Easingwold, on 23 October prompting a police appeal to find him.

North Yorkshire Police said a man's body was recovered from the River Kyle in Tollerton, on Sunday.

Formal identification has not yet taken place but Mr Willetts' family have been informed, police said.

A police spokesperson said: "A post-mortem will take place in due course, but at this time we do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

"Our thoughts are with Luke's family and friends at this extremely difficult time and we ask their privacy is respected."

