Tolleson police arrest 14-year-old after 12 year-old friend shot in the chest

A 14-year-old was arrested in Tolleson on Sunday, on suspicion of shooting his 12-year-old friend in the chest.

According to police, at around 6 p.m., officers responded to the area of 93rd Avenue and Garfield Street for reports of a 12-year-old with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers located the boy, who had a single gunshot wound to the middle of his chest.

"The 12-year-old victim was extremely lucky, as the bullet entered his chest and exited his back without hitting any major organs. He is in stable condition and recovering," police said in the statement.

Police said that he was talking and alert at the scene and, alongside his 14-year-old friend, told officers that the injury was the result of a drive by shooting.

According to police, the conclusion of the investigation found that the 14-year-old had been handling the gun when it fired, striking his friend in the chest. Police had found the gun at the boy's home and said the incident appeared accidental.

When questioned about the gun, the 14-year-old claimed he had purchased it from an unknown person on the street, police said.

According to the statement, the parents told officers they were unaware of the weapon and were not home when the shooting occurred.

The 14-year-old was ultimately booked into jail on aggravated assault and false reporting charges as well as lesser included charges, according to police.

No other information had been released.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tolleson police arrest 14-year-old after 12 year-old shot in the chest