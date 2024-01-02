Tolls increase for drivers on Monroe bypass

Drivers should expect to pay more this year if they take the Monroe Expressway.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the toll rate increases annually. This year, the bypass toll rate was $2.85, which is an increase of 8 cents.

The increase is nearly a 3% raise for drivers with a NC Quick Pass.

NCDOT said the rate increase pays off bonds that were sold to fund the toll lanes, as well as overall maintenance which includes general repairs, mowing, and winter weather prep.

