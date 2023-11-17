Tom Blyth Chats About the “Mean” Prank He Played on Rachel Zegler

Billy the Kid star Tom Blyth says the most devious prank he’s ever pulled was on his The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes co-star Rachel Zegler during filming and it included putting a mannequin of a dead body on the couch in her trailer. Tom admits to ghosting, which he isn’t proud of, says he’s a pottymouth because he’s British and chooses not to kiss and tell when he’s asked if he’s ever made out with multiple ladies in the same night. Plus, Tom reveals that young Coriolanus Snow shows man cleavage in the movie while teasing that fans can expect shower scenes.

