Tom Brady's ex Bridget Moynahan speaks out about his retirement form the NFL: 'You will do great things'

Tom Brady's ex, Bridget Moynahan, spoke out following the news that he is officially retiring from the NFL after 22 years.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl wins. The news comes after rumors circulated over the weekend that he had made up his mind about hanging up his helmet for good.

Brady released a lengthy statement on social media, ending days of speculation, explaining that this "difficult" decision to leave football after more than two decades of success came down to his ability to commit "100%" of himself to the game.

Shortly after Brady announced his retirement, Moynahan, who shares 14-year-old son Jack with the quarterback, took to Instagram to share a photo of Brady in his Buccaneers uniform to wish him well on whatever comes next in his life.

Bridget Moynahan commented on Tom Brady retiring from the NFL. Gregory Pace/FilmMagic

"So proud of @tombrady," she wrote. "Yesterday and today and I know you will do great things tomorrow. Looking forward to the next steps."

The 43-year-old NFL star previously dated Moynahan, 50, between 2004 and 2006. It wasn’t until after their split and Brady began dating current wife Gisele Bundchen that they learned Moynahand was expecting a child.

Moynahan, an actress known best for her role in "Blue Bloods," married businessman Andrew Frankel in 2015, roughly six years after Brady married Bundchen. They now share son Benjamin and daughter Vivian Lake.

Bridget Moynahan and Tom Brady dated from 2004 to 2006. Barry King/WireImage

In his announcement, Brady noted that he wants to depart the sport before he is unable to play at peak performance.

"I have done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions," his statement read. "And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it's best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes."

Brady concluded with a heartfelt thanks to his Tampa Bay teammates, the Buccaneers fans, the Glazer family, general manager Jason Licht and the coaching staff – giving a special thanks to head coach Bruce Arians for "putting up with me!"

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers calls out instructions in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears in the game at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

"My playing career has been such a thrilling ride, and far beyond my imagination, and full of ups and downs. When you're in it every day, you don't really think about any kind of ending," he continued." As I sit here now, however, I think of all the great players and coaches I was privileged to play with and against the competition was fierce and deep, JUST HOW WE LIKE IT. But the friendships and relationships are just as fierce and deep. I will remember and cherish these memories and revisit them often. I feel like the luckiest person in the world."