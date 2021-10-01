What Tom Brady eats in a day to stay fit and lean, from fish salads to almond butter and jelly sandwiches

Tom Brady. Mark LoMoglio/AP Images

Tom Brady wrote a book outlining his lifestyle, and is often asked about his strict diet.

Brady drinks 12-25 cups of water a day and 80% of the food in his house is vegetables.

Still, Brady will occasionally "cheat" on his diet and have pizza or bacon - if it's high quality.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Tom Brady is in the midst of his 22nd NFL season at the age of 44, and he's still performing as if he were in the prime of his career.

Brady follows one of the strictest diets of any athlete, detailed in his 2017 book, "The TB12 Method," which he's now spun off into a health and wellness brand.

Famously, he has earmarked several major food groups as completely off limits, including dairy, sugar, gluten, refined carbs, caffeine, processed meats, and some fruits and vegetables like strawberries, eggplant, and tomatoes.

The idea, he says, is that he's eating alkaline-heavy foods, which he believes reduces inflammation and have anti-aging properties.

This leaves Brady with fewer options than the average person in terms of what he can eat, but his personal trainer and business partner, Alex Guerrero, says his rigorous meal plans ensure he gets a healthy balance of nutrients.

Brady wakes up at 6AM and immediately starts hydrating

Brady drinks anywhere from 14-37 cups of water per day, according to Forbes. His water is infused with electrolytes, according to Men's Health. Studies suggest electrolytes aid hydration and balance the levels of acid and alkaline in the body.

Brady drinks a 20-ounce glass of water as soon as he wakes up at 6AM.

He then drinks a smoothie with over 30 grams of protein and lots of fruit.

His diet is full of 'alkalising' foods with low pH levels

In his book, Brady said he makes it a priority to include "alkalising" foods - which have naturally low pH levels - in his lunch and dinner. Alkalising foods that decrease inflammation in your body, studies suggest, which helps Brady believes will help protect him from injury in the very physical and dangerous sport of football.

Story continues

According to Men's Health, Brady outlined his diet in his book:

Breakfast: In addition to his smoothie, Brady will have avocado and eggs;

Lunch: Salad with nuts and fish;

Dinner: Roasted vegetables and plain chicken;

Snacks: In between his meals, Brady will snack on hummus, guacamole, or mixed nuts.

On game day, it's a smoothie and a sandwich

Brady skips the greens, beans, and animal protein on game day.

When he's got a big clash, as he does this weekend, Brady simply has a smoothie and an almond butter and jelly sandwich, he said in a tour of his fridge for Men's Health.

His cheat meals are pizza and bacon - but only if it's high quality

Brady is asked about his diet often, and he insists he doesn't stick to it 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

For example, he's told Men's Health and GQ that he'll have a piece of pizza, or bacon if he is craving it, but only if it is high-quality and worth the cheat.

"What's changed as I've gotten older is now if I want pizza, I want the best pizza. I don't eat a slice that tastes like shit and then wonder, 'Why am I eating shit pizza?'" Brady told Men's Health.

Read the original article on Insider