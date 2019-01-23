Tom Brady Fans: This Meal Delivery Program Lets You Eat Just Like Your Favorite QB

From Delish

Whether you're a fan of meal delivery programs like Blue Apron and Hello Fresh or would rather stick to your own grocery shopping, a set of meals curated by top athletes sounds pretty promising, right? What about ones created by Tom Brady? After all, the New England Patriots' quarterback could take home his sixth Super Bowl ring in less than two weeks. And while we already know that his diet is super strict, getting the GOAT's meals delivered to our door sounds almost too good to be true. Spoiler alert: It's not!

Thanks to a partnership with the meal-planning company Purple Carrot, you can, in fact, test out the Tom Brady diet. However, it's specifically designed for athletes and active individuals, with each meal being vegan, high in protein, gluten-free, limited in refined sugar, and totally free of processed ingredients-all to "adhere to the TB12 nutritional philosophy."

And before you ask, yes these meals are legit. Purple Carrot notes on its site that "these recipes are taken directly from plant-based meals Tom and his family have personally enjoyed" or are "inspired by the TB12 nutritional guidelines that structure Tom's diet.

All the jargon about what's not included in the meals (meat, gluten, refined sugar...) sounds restrictive, but you're not just eating tofu and greens. The dishes actually sound delicious: socca pizza with kale pesto and roasted root vegetables, pumpkin coconut curry with fennel and jasmine rice, and poblano tamale pie with pinto beans and guacamole are on the menu this week. Meanwhile, these plant-based wings below look ideal for Super Bowl Sunday.

Of course, all of these insanely health-oriented meals come with a price tag. You'll pay $78 per week for three 2-serving meals. But if you're into this idea, you should sign up ASAP. There are limited quantities available and the first series of boxes will ship on April 3.

If you're wondering whether or not Tom actually eats these himself, look to his Facebook for proof! He totally does-or at least he poses with the meals.

