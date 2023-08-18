Tom Brady has a ‘new gig in retirement’ – the newest member of Blackpink with his daughter

Tom Brady and his daughter, Vivian, got to meet Blackpink at one of their recent shows — and the unexpected meeting has the NFL world talking.

On Thursday, Aug. 17, the official Instagram account of the NFL shared a photo of Brady meeting the singers from the group, Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa, with his 10-year-old daughter and one of her friends backstage.

The NFL captioned the pic, "@Tombrady the newest member of @blackpinkofficial? 🤔😂," and on top of the pic, they joked that this may be Brady's "new gig in retirement."

In early 2023, Brady officially retired from football after spending his final three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In the comments, people noted how Brady's moment with Blackpink seemed out of the norm for the former NFL player.

"Big 'dad takes kids to concert and has no clue who the artist is' energy," one person commented.

Another added, "Tom Brady really doing all the side quests."

While some fans weren't familiar with Blackpink, others expressed their own love for the group.

"Most random collab, but nice to see the 🐐 with my fav grp," one wrote.

"Queen of KPop lisa," another commented of the group member.

Brady's picture with his daughter and Blackpink comes after he re-shared a funny photo of himself standing in front of a crowd at a Blackpink concert on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In the caption, he joked, “This is the most ‘dad takes his daughter and her friends to a concert’ picture ever taken.”

This is the most “dad takes his daughter and her friends to a concert” picture ever taken 😂😂😂 https://t.co/L8Z3iI9qCs — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 12, 2023

Brady shares Vivian, and his son, Benjamin, with his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.

The athlete is also a father to his eldest son, Jack, whom he shares with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

Earlier this month, Brady shared moments from his trip to Africa, which included many pics of Vivian, and reflected on his life in the caption.

"It was another special reminder that life is TRULY about relationships and memories," he said on Instagram. "This past week of my birthday I have had much time to reflect and be grateful for all the incredible blessings.

"I couldn’t imagine growing up as a boy in San Mateo that my life would become what it has… I’ve experienced quite a bit in the first 45 years I have lived, and what I have loved most is the people who I have shared the most life changing events with….my children, my family, my loved ones and friends and all of you have added so much to this incredible/adventurous life," he continued.

