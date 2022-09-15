Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are facing 'marital issues' and 'living separately:' report

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates with his wife Gisele Bündchen after the Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

NFL quarterback Tom Brady and model Gisele Bündchen are having difficulties in their marriage, CNN reported.

The outlet reported that the two are not living together.

Brady had recently retired before returning to the NFL 40 days later.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and model Gisele Bündchen are currently going through "marital issues" and "living separately," CNN reported Wednesday, citing two unnamed sources.

The two have been married since 2009. Brady retired from the NFL in February before returning 40 days later, Sports Illustrated reported. He had previously taken a brief leave of absence during this year's training camp to address a "personal issue," Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles said in August, fueling speculation that it may have been related to his marriage.

On his podcast "Let's Go!" podcast this week, Brady said he hasn't participated in a lot of personal events because of his work.

"I haven't had a Christmas in 23 years, and I haven't had a Thanksgiving in 23 years, I haven't celebrated birthdays with people that I care about that are born from August to late January. And I'm not able to be at funerals and I'm not able to be at weddings," Brady said. "I think there comes a point in your life where you say: 'You know what? I've had my fill and it's enough and time to go on, to move into other parts of life.'"

In an interview with Elle magazine earlier this week, Bündchen said she was concerned about her husband's return to football, noting that she ultimately wants him to be happy.

"This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," Bündchen told . "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

Bündchen declined to comment to the magazine on the tabloid reports of their alleged separation. But the model opened up on how she had made room for Brady to fulfill his dreams with the NFL by moving to Boston and "creating a cocoon" to raise their children, and how she's ready to pursue her dreams outside of the spotlight.

"Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career — it makes me happy," she told Elle. "At this point in my life, I feel like I've done a good job on that."

"I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do," she says. "At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose."

Brady and Bündchen's publicist did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

