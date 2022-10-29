Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attended a 'family-stabilization' course before finalizing divorce, report says

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce on Friday. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attended a "family-stabilization" course, Page Six reports.

The course is required for parents seeking separation or divorce in Florida.

Brady and Bündchen finalized their divorce Friday in Glades County, Florida.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen participated in a "family-stabilization" course ahead of their divorce, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

Brady, 45, and Bündchen, 42, completed a "Parent Education and Family Stabilization" course in accordance with Florida law, the outlet reports. Brady finished the course on October 25 and Bündchen fulfilled the requirement on October 26, per Page Six.

The course is meant to "educate, train, and assist divorcing parents in regards to the impact of divorce on parents and children," according to the Florida Department of Children and Families website.

Representatives for Brady and Bündchen did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen share two children. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Brady and Bündchen wed in February 2009 after meeting through a friend in December 2006. The former couple welcomed two children during their relationship: Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake, 9. Brady also has a 15-year-old son, John Edward Thomas Moynahan, with his former girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan.

Speculation about Brady and Bündchen's relationship sparked in March when Brady announced plans to unretire from the NFL. In September, sources told People that the former couple had "hit a rough patch" in their relationship.

"She was so happy when he announced his retirement, and she wasn't thrilled at all when he went back on that," a source said, according to People.

Bündchen shared her concerns about Brady's NFL return in a September interview with Elle, saying, "Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again."

Tom Brady reversed his decision to retire from the NFL in March. Zach Bolinger/AP Images

Following reports that Brady and Bündchen had been living separately for more than a month, they finalized their divorce on Friday.

Story continues

That same day, Brady and Bündchen shared separate statements on their Instagram stories.

"We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way," Brady wrote. "We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

Bündchen wrote that she and Brady have "grown apart."

Gisele Bündchen confirmed she split from Tom Brady on Instagram. Gisele Büdchen/Instagram Stories

"With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart," Bündchen's statement read. "We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."

Read the original article on Insider