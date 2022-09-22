Is Tom Brady not enjoying his time on the field anymore?

Bravo

In Salt Lake City, the weather is cold but the fashion is haute. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s third season premieres on Wednesday, September 28, at 9/8c, and before the show begins, we have a sneak peek at the smoldering styles. For their Season 3 confessionals, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, and Jen Shah brought more of the eye-catching styles we’ve come to expect from this cast. There’s a lacy hat and gloves paired with a patterned blazer, an asymmetrical le