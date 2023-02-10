Tom Brady Posted A Pic Of Him In His Underwear, And People Are Memeing The Hell Out Of It

TechCrunch

Amid other AI-focused announcements, Google today shared that its newer "multisearch" feature would now be available to global users on mobile devices, anywhere that Google Lens is already available. The search feature, which allows users to search using both text and images at the same time, was first introduced last April as a way to modernize Google search to take better advantage of the smartphone's capabilities. As Google previously explained, multisearch is powered by AI technology called Multitask Unified Model, or MUM, which can understand information across a variety of formats, including text, photos, and videos, and then draw insights and connections between topics, concepts, and ideas.