Tom Brady reportedly considered leaving his final Patriots training camp after Bill Belichick refused to give him a long-term contract

Tom Brady. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady nearly left Patriots training camp over 2019 over his contract, according to a new book.

Brady wanted a two-year contract to take him to 45, but Bill Belichick refused.

Brady played out the season with the Patriots, then left to join the Bucs.

Tom Brady nearly snapped when the New England Patriots refused to commit to him long-term in 2019.

According to Seth Wickersham's new book about the Patriots dynasty, "It's Better To Be Feared," Brady "considered walking out of training camp" when the team wouldn't give him a long-term contract.

Brady, who was 42 at the time, wanted a two-year deal to secure his future in New England until 45. He had been playing on year-to-year deals that gave the team flexibility to build the roster around him but also kept them from making a long-term investment in a quarterback who was already playing at an age few thought was possible.

According to Wickersham, Bill Belichick refused to bend on the contract. While team owner Robert Kraft was okay with it, he also declined to get involved and override Belichick.

Brady, of course, did not leave training camp, but, according to Wickersham, it affected Brady's mindset for the season.

There had been signs of mounting tension, and Brady's displeasure with the "Patriot Way" had been made clear. The previous year he skipped voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) for the first time in years. But he still worked out just down the street from the practices at his TB12 training center.

There were signs that Brady's time with the Patriots was coming to an end throughout the 2019 season. He had listed his Brookline, Massachusetts, home, as did his trainer and business partner Alex Guerrero.

Brady's contract also allowed him to hit free agency for the first time.

Despite a strong individual and team season - the Patriots went 12-4 - Brady wasn't enjoying it as much as usual. According to Wickersham, in December, Brady asked a friend, "Why am I doing this?"

Story continues

Brady's time in New England didn't last long after that. The Patriots lost to the Tennessee Titans in the wild card in Foxborough, with Brady throwing the game-ending interception.

Months later, he signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and led them to the Super Bowl.

Read the original article on Insider