Tom Brady retirement being blamed on wife Gisele Bundchen by his fans

As rumors swirl that Tom Brady is poised to announce his retirement from the NFL very soon, many football fans are taking to Twitter to lay blame for the end of the beloved quarterback’s career on his wife, fashion model Gisele Bundchen.

The duo married in 2009 and has remained together ever since as both their careers skyrocketed to new and exciting heights. However, ESPN and the NFL Network reported the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was set to walk away from the NFL after 22 seasons, while the 44-year-old reportedly told the team’s general manager, Jason Licht, that he has not formally made up his mind.

As the hemming and hawing on the matter continues from Brady, his fans have taken to Twitter to speculate that his wife is the one pulling his strings when it comes to retirement.

"Gisele won," one Twitter user wrote alongside a heartbreak emoji.

"Gisele breaking our hearts," another added.

"Gisele said, 'It's time," someone else joked.

Gisele Bundchen is being blamed for Tom Brady's reported retirement. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

"I hate you Gisele," a less subtle user wrote.

"I’m gonna say it. I’ve never been a Gisele fan. I’m sorry," someone else added.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady blows a kiss to fans after a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

"Breaking: Gisele remains primary breadwinner," one sarcastic user joked.

"Dear Gisele, Thank you. Sincerely, NFL Defenses. #TomBrady," someone else wrote.

Although some have rushed to Bundchen’s defense, this isn’t the first time that reports have indicated that she would like to see Brady hang up his helmet and retire from the contact sport.

In 2020, The Independent reported that Brady told Howard Stern that Bundchen expressed in a letter that she was unhappy with their marriage, alleging that he would be dedicated to football during the season and then spend the off-season focused on training and other business ventures, leaving little to no time for her or their kids.

Earlier this month, The New York Post reported that Brady appeared on his SiriusXM podcast "Let’s Go!" with co-host Jim Gray where he signaled that he was open to retirement, specifically noting that his wife struggles seeing him get hit on the field.

Although there are reports and rumors that Brady will retire, currently the man himself has not made it official. Brady’s representatives and the Buccaneers didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

Brady, who usually shares any and all announcements on his social media, did not post about his retirement.