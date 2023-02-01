Tom Brady retires (again) but will always be regarded as the GOAT of the NFL

Storyful

Tom Brady is retiring – again. The quarterback announced in a video posted on February 1 that he was stepping away from the NFL “for good” after 23 seasons and seven Super Bowl wins.The Tampa Bay Buccaneers said Brady informed the team of his retirement on Tuesday, calling time on the “greatest playing career in NFL history.”Referring to his previous, short-lived retirement, Brady said, “You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year,” before thanking his family, friends, teammates and competitors for allowing him live his “dream”. Credit: Tom Brady via Storyful