As Tom Brady retires, Gisele feels empowered: Her 'potential to return to stardom never got destroyed'

Gisele Bündchen didn't appear to be phased by Tom Brady's recent retirement from football – she heard the same news exactly one year ago to the day.

The 42-year-old supermodel, who finalized her divorce from the quarterback in October, is reclaiming her own status in the spotlight after putting her career on the back burner for years to help raise their children while he became one of the NFL's most coveted names in history.

Bündchen looked every inch the Brazilian bombshell as she slipped into a few swimsuits on the beach for what seemed to be a week-long, sultry magazine photo shoot. Brand expert Eric Schiffer explained to Fox News Digital that Gisele is likely more focused on herself than ever before.

"The probability of Tom Brady's retirement this season is something Gisele highly considered," Schiffer said. "It happened because she feels renewed and empowered to focus more on herself and what makes her happy. "

TOM BRADY GETS RETIREMENT WELL WISHES FROM GISELE BUNDCHEN: ‘ONLY WONDERFUL THINGS’

"Having a comeback career post-divorce is something anyone who has gone through an excruciating soul-crushing split relates," Schiffer added.

Gisele Bundchen is back in front of the camera, posing in a Chanel swimsuit.

Gisele in a shimmery purple swimsuit.

Gisele poses in a black see-through outfit.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

While she's maintained more of a supporting role to Brady's career in the last few years, Schiffer noted that Bündchen's desire to be back in front of the camera is not surprising.

"This seismic shift is in her best interest if it makes her happy, feel powerful, and aligns with her vision of herself at this stage of Gisele's life," he said. "Gisele's potential to return to stardom never got destroyed, and so many are pulling for her."

By the looks of recent photos, the mother-of-two is ready for any campaign that's coming her way.

GISELE BUNDCHEN SIZZLES IN SWIMSUIT FOR CHEEKY PHOTOSHOOT WHILE TOM BRADY ENKOYS TIME WITH THEIR DAUGHTER

Gisele is reclaiming her own status in the spotlight following divorce from Tom Brady.

"Gisele is a great example for us all that no break-up (with your boyfriend, job, etc.) should stop you from enjoying life to the fullest and expressing your own unique personal style, from fashion and makeup to cosmetic treatments," said beauty expert and Upkeep app founder Tiffany Demers.

Story continues

"Post break-up glow-ups used to include a new hair color and cut, but as Gisele is proving, glow-ups have a whole new meaning."

She's graced the cover of every major magazine, and retired from the runway years ago as the highest paid supermodel in the world. In 2014, Forbes revealed Gisele earned a staggering $47 million.

GISELE, OLIVIA WILDE, TAYLOR SWIFT: HOLLYWOOD STARS REVEAL THEIR BEST REVENGE DRESSES AFTER BREAKUPS

"Gisele Bündchen has always been a fashion icon and this next phase in her life will be an exciting time to experiment with and figure out her own personal style, as she is seemingly already doing. Confidence is key with any outfit and putting on whatever makes you feel most beautiful and powerful in your own skin is the most important aspect of fashion, not following trends," luxury designer Jonathan Marc Stein said.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen met shortly after his breakup with Moynahan, and later married in 2009.

Bündchen was a Victoria's Secret Angel from 1999 til 2006, and walked in the famed fashion show for years.

"Gisele is already doing this since her breakup, and it's obvious she's using her style to express her newly single era. It is always fun to take fashion risks, even when they do not work out (just like a relationship). Giving new life to your wardrobe can give new life to yourself, as that's exactly what Gisele is doing."

The beginning of Tom and Gisele's relationship was much like the end — marred in controversy — as they had only been dating for a few months in 2006 when Bündchen found out Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, was pregnant with his child.

The quarterback, who won six Super Bowl championships with the New England Patriots and then earned another ring with the Bucs, announced his first retirement from the NFL in February 2022 after 22 seasons. Only 40 days later, he revealed he was returning to the game again.

WHY ‘80 FOR BRADY’ IS THE ULTIMATE NOSTALGIA MOVIE

Bündchen assumed Brady would have more time to spend with the family when he retired following years on the road as the winningest quarterback in NFL history. She admitted in an October 2022 Elle magazine interview that she had "conversations with him over and over again" about him continuing to play at 45 years old.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced the end of their marriage in October.

"I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams," she said. "Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed and being fulfilled in his career — it makes me happy.

"At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that. I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do. At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose."

In addition to Brady's 15-year-old son Jack, the couple has Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 12.

His desire to play football again seemed to be the catalyst in driving them apart. Following months of speculation that the relationship was over, the couple announced their divorce was finalized in October via social media.

"In recent days my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Bündchen added: "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

Brady announced his second retirement from the NFL on Wednesday — one year after previously making the decision to retire just to return several weeks later for his third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I’m retiring — for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time. So, when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. So, I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year," Brady said.

"Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life," Bündchen commented on Brady’s post.