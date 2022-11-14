Tom Brady says he tried to stop the disastrous trick play that left him flat on his face and Leonard Fournette throwing an interception

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers secured a 21-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany on Sunday.

On a trick play attempt, running back Leonard Fournette threw a pass intended for Brady that was intercepted.

After the game, Brady said he had tried to call off the play before the snap.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won their second straight game on Sunday, trekking all the way to Munich, Germany, to defeat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16.

While the Buccaneers were able to hold on for a relatively comfortable win, the game was not without its stumbles, specifically, one bad stumble on an attempted trick play from Brady.

Leading 14-3 in the third quarter, Brady and the Buccaneers decided to give the fans in Germany a show.

Facing first-and-10 on the cusp of the red zone, Brady lined up to the left side of the snap as a wide receiver, with running back Leonard Fournette set to take a direct shotgun snap from the center.

It looked as though the Buccaneers were just trying a bit of wildcat offense, but after fake-tucking the ball for a run, Fournette popped back up and lobbed a ball in Brady's direction.

Things fell apart fast.

Brady slipped on the turf, leaving Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen as the only man with a play on the ball. He made the catch, giving Fournette the first interception of his career.

Adding a bit of insult to injury, Brady got called for tripping on the play, gifting the Seahawks an extra 10 yards of field position.

While the play ended in hilarious fashion, it's not entirely surprising the Buccaneers tried for it, given how the Seahawks had defended Brady earlier in the game.

On a previous wildcat play, Seattle left Brady completely uncovered when he shifted into a decoy position so that Fournette could take the direct snap.

On that play, Fournette rushed for a short gain, but it appears that the Buccaneers thought they might be able to pull a fast one on the Seahawks if they dialed up a similar look.

"I was hoping to be wide open, and I probably was on the first one," Brady said after the game. "I think they were pretty clued in on the second one, and they said 'cover him, cover him,' and I was on the sideline and tried to yell, 'Lenny, no!'

"But it was too late, and the ball went up in the air and I was trying to just — whatever, jump up and knock it down, but I ended up falling on my face."

"That would have been pretty fun," Brady concluded of the play. "I think I've had a few catches. Never had a touchdown, though."

Thankfully for Brady, it all worked out in the end. On the very next drive, Brady connected with wide receiver Chris Godwin for a touchdown strike that put the Buccaneers up 21-3, giving them enough breathing room to hold on for the win.

