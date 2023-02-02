Tom Brady shares rare pic with ex Bridget Moynahan and their son after retirement news

Since announcing his retirement from the NFL, Tom Brady has been sharing lots of sweet family photos on social media, including one with his ex-partner, actor Bridget Moynahan, and their son, Jack.

Moynahan and Brady welcomed Jack in 2007. (@tombrady via Instagram)

In the undated pic which Brady shared in his Instagram story, the three of them are all smiles as Jack, 15, stands with an arm around each parent’s shoulder.

Brady, 45, and “Blue Bloods” star Moynahan, 51, were together from 2004 to 2006.

Brady also shares two children, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. He and the Brazilian supermodel divorced in October after 13 years of marriage.

Brady also recently shared this cute pic with all three of his kids in his Instagram story.

In a recent episode of the “Let’s Go!” podcast, the former quarterback opened up about how Jack is following in his dad’s footsteps — literally.

“6-foot-1 at 15 years old, he’s starting to wear my shoes,” Brady said. “He went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins. He was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ and I was like, ‘Oh s---, he’s going to go start wearing my clothes.’”

Brady also revealed during another episode that Jack is playing high school football.

“I love watching him play quarterback, because I think there’s very few things in life that I could probably help him with,” Brady said. “I don’t have a lot of specialties in life other than probably throwing the football. He’s way smarter. He’s got a great work ethic. He’s just a great kid. But I can definitely help him at quarterback.”

Brady announced his retirement from the NFL in a video shared to his social media accounts on Feb. 1.

He had previously announced his retirement last February, but reversed his decision and played an additional season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Good morning guys, I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring for good,” he said in his recent video. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record to let you guys know first so it won’t be long-winded.”

Bündchen shared a supportive message for her ex-husband after his big announcement, commenting on his video, "Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life."

This article was originally published on TODAY.com