Tom Brady spotted in New Orleans before 'emotional' Saints game, amid rumored marital issues with wife Gisele

Tom Brady was spotted leaving his hotel room in New Orleans, Louisiana before an "emotional" game Sunday as he led the charge in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win against the Saints while also dealing with rumored marital issues with wife Gisele Bündchen.

The 45-year-old quarterback, who has seven Super Bowl rings to his name, displayed an entirely different demeanor than his usual calm and collected persona on the field as he was spotted throwing an iPad on the sidelines between plays.

Earlier in the week, speculation continued to spike that problems growing in his relationship with the former supermodel as she was reportedly seen crying into her cell phone while on a walk in New York with their daughter.

Tom and Gisele have been married for 13 years and have two children together, and share co-parenting responsibilities of his 15-year-old son, John "Jack," with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

Tom headed to the game looking ready for anything as he wheeled his luggage while strolling through the lobby in a navy blue tracksuit and crisp white sneakers.

After Brady's challenging game Sunday, he answered a few short questions during a press conference. The former New England Patriots star tried to stay focused on the positives, but admitted he was human and let his "emotions" take their toll when he was seen yelling on the sidelines and then throwing an iPad.

"Just an emotional game," Brady said during the team's press conference after beating the Saints 20-10. "I think a little better execution helps all the way around. Defense played great, line fought hard, all the guys that were in there fought hard. Tough team. Really well-coached. A team we really struggle with so feels good to win … just emotions."

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are regulars at the MET Gala (pictured in 2013.) Dimitrios Kambouris

Part of the contention in their marriage is due Brady coming out of retirement earlier this year after what his wife assumed would be more time for him to spend with the family following years on the road as the all-time most winning quarterback.

His on-field issues could be part of his off-field rumored problems with the Brazilian stunner. Tom and Gisele are reportedly trying to work through their problems, but having a difficult time as they're living separately with Bundchen in New York while he stays close to the team in Florida.

"Gisele was walking on her own on the West Side, crying into her mobile phone," a witness recently told Page Six upon seeing the 42-year-old stunner walking in Tribeca.

Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen celebrate after he won the Super Bowl in 2021. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Another source told Entertainment Tonight that Bündchen and Brady's problems are more difficult than they appear as they can't even see each other with hundreds of miles of physical distance between them.

"Gisele has been telling Tom for a while he needs to spend more time with the family, and after he retired, she thought she was getting what she asked for," a source told the outlet. "Once Tom decided to go back to the NFL, she was devastated. Gisele is very hurt."

"Gisele is upset with Tom and wants some space right now," another source added. "She is getting pushed to her limit. She has always supported Tom and has been there for him, but she is over it. She doesn't think Tom has been himself lately."