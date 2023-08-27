Tom Brady talks with Dallas Cowboys players before preseason game against the Raiders

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

Tom Brady was seen on the sideline before the Dallas Cowboys final preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Brady was on the sideline because he bought a minority stake in the Raiders franchise post-retirement.

Brady was seen talking with Jerry Jones, Micah Parsons and Dak Prescott on the sidelines.

Brady played the last game of his NFL career for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Cowboys, a 31-14 victory for the Cowboys, in last season’s NFL Wild Card Round.

