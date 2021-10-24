Tom Brady threw his 600th career TD pass and immediately lost the ball when his receiver gave it to a fan

Mike Evans. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tom Brady threw his 600th touchdown pass to become the first player to reach the milestone.

Mike Evans, who caught the touchdown, unwittingly threw the ball into the stands.

The Buccaneers had to bribe the fan to get the ball back.

Tom Brady wrote another piece of NFL history on Sunday, but wide receiver Mike Evans didn't get the memo.

In the first quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Chicago Bears, Brady connected with Evans for the 600th passing touchdown of his career, becoming the first player to reach the milestone.

But Evans was not aware of the history that Brady had just made. Rather than holding onto the ball that would surely have made a nice keepsake for Brady, or possibly a place in the NFL Hall of Fame, Evans jumped into the stands and handed the historic football to a fan.

The only 600th touchdown pass in the history of the NFL was now in the hands of a fan in a straw hat.

Only when he had returned to the Buccaneers bench did Evans realize what he had done, resulting in a hilarious moment of clarity.

Luckily for Evans, the fan he had given the ball to was willing to negotiate and ultimately traded the historic ball for a signed jersey and a second, far less valuable ball.

From the looks of it, negotiations were tense, but thankfully both sides came to an agreement relatively smoothly.

In fairness to Evans, it can't be easy keeping track of every bit of history that Brady has on the horizon. At some point, you might just have to assume that every ball that goes from his hands to the end zone is heading for Canton.

Given the way Brady and the Buccaneers are playing right now, Evans should be more than ready when he catches Brady's 700th passing touchdown during the 2023 season.

