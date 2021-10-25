Tom Brady took a mid-game break to give his hat to a young fan who had beaten brain cancer

Tom Brady. AP Photo/Alex Menendez

Tom Brady gave a hat to a young fan in the stands during the final seconds of the game.

The fan had been holding a sign that read: "Tom Brady helped me beat brain cancer."

The fan teared up while thanking Brady for the gift.

Tom Brady gave a young fan the memory of a lifetime on Sunday when he trotted from the sidelines to hand him a hat.

As the final seconds of Sunday's dominant win over the Bears ticked away, Brady reached out to a young fan in the stands to give him a hat. The young fan, obviously overjoyed, was brought to tears.

CBS caught the sweet exchange during their broadcast.

As ESPN's Jeff Darlington noted on Twitter, the young fan had been holding a sign during the game that read, "Tom Brady helped me beat brain cancer."

The Buccaneers went on to beat the Bears 38-3, with Brady throwing four touchdowns.

