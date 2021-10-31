Tom Brady slams NFL defensive players, says they could never play offense

Tom Brady. AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Tom Brady doesn't seem to think playing defense in the NFL is all that difficult.

Appearing as a guest on ESPN's "ManningCast," Brady joked that the philosophy behind most NFL defending was rather simple.

"Have you ever been in some of those defensive meeting rooms?" Brady asked brothers Peyton Manning and Eli Manning. "You wonder why they play defense, then after about two minutes you go 'Yup, they could never be an offensive player.'"

"Defense is kind of like a dog chasing a car, just get the guy with the ball."

Brady's comments were obviously a bit tongue-in-cheek, but they did get a reaction out of some defenders, including Brady's former Patriots teammate Tedy Bruschi.

Over the course of his two decades in the NFL, Brady has earned the right to joke about opposing defenses. In 2021, at the age of 41, Brady is leading the league in passing yards and touchdowns.

Until those numbers come down, Brady can make all the jokes he wants.

