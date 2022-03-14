Tom Brady Unretires, Says He Will Return For 23rd Season
The future Pro Hall of Fame quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl champion announced on Twitter Sunday that he will come out retirement and play his 23rd season.
The future Pro Hall of Fame quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl champion announced on Twitter Sunday that he will come out retirement and play his 23rd season.
The Bucs are now the favorites in the NFC and the Bills are the No. 1 Super Bowl favorite.
Someone paid $518G for what was the last TD pass thrown by Tom Brady ... until he unretired.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced he's coming back for a third season with the team, his 23rd in the NFL.
Colin Kaepernick is seeking receivers to catch his passes and a team to sign him. Kaepernick, who led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance following the 2012 season, last played in the NFL in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett quickly volunteered and Kaepernick responded, saying he’ll be there Monday and coordinate with him.
Needless to say, not everybody feels the same about Brady's NFL comeback.
Captain Kirk is coming back
Sean Payton reflects on what he learned about Jameis Winston after their two years together with the Saints, via @DillySanders:
Since the communist takeover in 1917, Russia has experienced catastrophe after catastrophe.
The feud between Ray Allen and his former Boston Celtics teammates continues to thaw ahead of Kevin Garnett's jersey retirement ceremony.
They're on sale for less than $30 right now.
Three years after committing a hate crime hoax, Jussie Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in prison. Smollett, who was convicted of five counts of felony disorderly conduct in December 2021, allegedly believes he received the sentence not because he is guilty but because he is Black.
Tom Brady announced his return to the NFL Sunday night on social media to his 19 million followers across Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady wrote. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, […]
You're maxing out the company match in your 401(k), so that'll eventually fund your retirement, right? Contributing regularly to your 401(k) and collecting your full match are great starting points for funding a comfortable retirement. Make sure that's not happening with a quick self-check against the four 401(k) missteps below.
Try it for yourself.
It was an impressive holdout for the National League, which made it nearly 50 years staving off a full-time designated hitter rule that the American League implemented before the 1973 season. Among the most noticeable switches in MLB for the 2022 season will be that all 30 teams will use the designated hitter, eliminating pitchers hitting and changing one of the long-standing different quirks between the two leagues. No more Madison Bumgarner taking meaty cuts, no more Max Scherzer trying to end last year's 0-for-62 slump.
Are Putin’s atrocious actions, resulting in the loss of innocent human lives, proportionate reasons for his assassination?
Kirk Cousins had himself a pretty solid Sunday...
Lizzo declared she was strongly against Texas’ laws targeting abortions and trans rights, calling the laws “atrocious” during a keynote session at this year’s SXSW festival in Austin, Texas. “The abortion ban is atrocious,” the artist said on Sunday to a packed room in the Austin Convention Center. “Mind your business. Stay out of my […]
Jalen Ramsey is happy about Tom Brady's return and he has a hilarious reason to be
Matthews wore a custom Versace gown to marry her longtime love, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, in Hawaii on Saturday