Tom Brady, at White House, jokes about the 2020 election: “About 40% of the people still don't think we won"

On a visit to the White House celebrating the Tampa Buccaneers' victory at the Super Bowl, quarterback Tom Brady joked that “about 40% of the people still don't think we won” the championship. “I understand that,” President Biden responded.

Video Transcript

TOM BRADY: These guys are an amazing group of men. It didn't look great there at one point, we were 7-5, struggling a little bit, as the President alluded to, but we found our rhythm, we got on a roll. Not a lot of people think that we could have won. In fact, I think about 40% of the people still don't think we won.

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: I understand that.

TOM BRADY: You understand that, Mr. President?

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: I understand that.

TOM BRADY: Yeah. And personally it's nice for me to be back here. We had a game in Chicago where I forgot what down it was. I lost track of one down in 21 years of playing, and they started calling me Sleepy Tom. Why would they do that to me?

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: I don't know.