Tom Brady's 700th TD pass lifts Bucs over Bills 33-27 in OT

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FRED GOODALL
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady became the NFL’s all-time completions leader and threw his 700th touchdown pass for the winning score as the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a 33-27 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Brady threw for 363 yards and two touchdowns, and scored on a quarterback sneak set up by the 7,143rd completion of an unmatched 22-year career that includes seven Super Bowl titles.

Tampa Bay won it on Breshad Perriman’s 58-yard catch-and-run with 5:31 left in OT — the 700th TD pass of Brady’s career, including playoffs.

Despite blowing a 21-point halftime lead, the Bucs (10-3) won their fourth straight game and moved closer to clinching Tampa Bay’s first NFC South title since 2007.

Brady, who ruled Buffalo and won 17 AFC East titles during a two-decade stint with the New England Patriots, improved to 33-3 in career starts against the Bills. He broke Drew Brees’ record for most completions in a career late in the second quarter and finished 31 of 46 with no interceptions.

Josh Allen shrugged off a slow start to throw for 308 yards and two touchdowns for Buffalo. He also rushed for 109 yards and a TD, becoming the fourth player in league history to throw for over 300 yards and also rush for 100-plus in the same game.

Since starting 4-1, the Bills (7-6) had hardly resembled the team that won its first division title since 1995 and enjoyed its deepest playoff run in 27 years before losing to Kansas City in the AFC championship game last January.

They are 3-5 over their last eight games and have lost two in a row for the first time this year, jeopardizing their playoffs hopes with four weeks remaining in the regular season.

The Bucs, who have won four straight on the heels on a two-game skid, exposed the Bills offensively and defensively before Allen and the league’s No. 1 ranked defense got back on track after halftime.

Buffalo’s red-zone issues contributed to falling behind, with the offense settling for a field goal on a drive inside Tampa Bay’s 5 with the Bills trailing 10-0 in the second quarter.

A tendency to be overly reliant on Allen was a hindrance, too, with the absence early of a rushing attack that actually involved running backs. Buffalo ran just four times for 43 yards in the opening half, with Allen logging all the carries. The first rushing attempt by a running back came early in the third quarter, when Matt Breida took the snap on a fake punt and lost 3 yards on fourth-and-2 from the Bills 45.

Devin Singletary’s first carry went for 29 yards on Buffalo’s next possession, launching a long drive Allen finished with an 18-yard TD run, making it 24-10. Turns out, the Bills quarterback was just getting started.

Allen moved his team within striking distance with TD passes of 15 yards to Dawson Knox and 4 yards to Gabriel Davis, trimming the deficit to 27-24 with just under five minutes remaining in regulation.

Buffalo got the ball back with 3:05 left and put together a 70-yard drive to force overtime with a 25-yard field goal.

INJURIES

Bills: WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee) was hurt in the first half and did not return. ... Reserve RB Taiwan Jones (knee) was hurt in the first quarter.

Buccaneers: They played without S Jordan Whitehead, inactive for the second straight week with a calf injury. ... RB Giovani Bernard (hip) sat out the second half. CB Jamel Dean (illness) also didn’t play after halftime.

UP NEXT

Bills: host Carolina on Sunday. They’ll play three of four games against opponents that currently have a losing record.

Buccaneers: Tampa Bay can clinch its first NFC South crown since 2007 when its hosts three-time defending division champ New Orleans next Sunday night.

(Corrects length of tying field goal to 25 yards, not 19)

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tom Brady hits walkoff TD pass to lead Buccaneers past reeling Bills

    Tom Brady came up with the big play when Tampa Bay needed it.

  • Radio call as Tom Brady breaks Bills’ hearts again … in overtime

    Tom Brady was in a different uniform but he still managed to break the Bills

  • How Tom Brady fared in Bucs' thrilling overtime win over Bills

    From a pair of milestones to a game-winning touchdown pass in overtime, Tom Brady had quite the day in the Buccaneers' win over the Bills.

  • 5 takeaways from the Bills’ 33-27 loss to the Buccaneers

    5 takeaways from the #Bills' 33-27 loss to the #Buccaneers

  • Tom Brady passes Drew Brees for most completions in NFL history

    Brady entered week 14 needing 18 completions to surpass Brees’ mark of 7,142 career completions. Brady went past Brees with a 20-yard throw to Mike Evans in the second quarter. Brady finished the day 31-46 for 363 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-27 overtime victory over the Bills.

  • Breshad Perriman’s 58-yard touchdown in OT saves Bucs as they beat Bills 33-27

    Breshad Perriman had only three catches in three games with the Buccaneers this season. He made the biggest catch for the Bucs on Sunday and one of the biggest of the season for them. Perriman’s 58-yard dash to the end zone in overtime dashed the Bills’ comeback hopes. The Bucs won 33-27 for their fourth [more]

  • Final score, recap, highlights: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 33, Buffalo Bills 27

    The Bills are in Tampa Bay for a huge game against Tom Brady and the Bucs. Sal Maiorana and Ryan Miller will have live updates all night.

  • Tom Brady breaks Drew Brees' record for career completions

    Tom Brady has etched his name atop another category in the NFL record book, breaking another one of Drew Brees' marks.

  • Maiorana: Bills rally to force OT was magnificent but Tom Brady tortures them again

    It was a shame that the Buffalo Bills rally did not result in an overtime victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

  • Bills come back from 21 down to force OT against the Bucs

    The Bills launched an incredible rally to force OT against Tampa Bay

  • Tom Brady leads Buccaneers on game-winning overtime drive to beat Buffalo

    Brady led Tampa Bay on a 6 play, 94 yard drive in overtime to capture the Bucs 10th win of the season. The drive was capped by a 58-yard touchdown pass from Brady to Breshad Perriman. Buccaneers beat the Bills 33-27.

  • What the Bills said about facing Tom Brady again

    The #Bills defense looks forward to challenge vs. Tom Brady & have faith in Dane Jackson:

  • Garoppolo throws 12-yard TD as 49ers beat Bengals in OT

    Jimmy Garoppolo threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Cincinnati Bengals 26-23 in overtime Sunday. Garoppolo completed five passes in the overtime drive, including a pair to tight end George Kittle, who was again San Francisco's offensive star. On the final play, Aiyuk dove to the pylon and was initially ruled short, but a replay gave him the touchdown and San Francisco (7-6) a critical win. Evan McPherson hit a 41-yard field goal in the opening possession of overtime to give the Bengals (7-6) a brief lead, their first of the day.

  • The Latest: Allen-led comeback sends Bills to OT with Bucs

    Josh Allen has almost single-handedly carried Buffalo to overtime against Tampa Bay. Tom Brady threw for 292 yards and a touchdown in regulation but the defending Super Bowl champions struggled after halftime as the Bills rallied. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have rallied to force overtime against San Francisco. The game is heading to the extra period tied at 20 after Burrow threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Jamarr Chase.

  • Brandon Aiyuk TD makes 49ers 26-23 winners in OT

    The 49ers blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, but they came up with enough plays to win the game in overtime. After a Bengals field goal to open the extra session, Jimmy Garoppolo found tight end George Kittle three times for 41 yards and Jauan Jennings for a 25-yard gain that moved the [more]

  • Steve Kornacki’s 2021 NFL Playoff scenarios: Odds, standings for AFC, NFC races after Week 14

    Week 14 of the NFL season is almost over and Steve Kornacki is back on Football Night in America on NBC to break down the 2021 NFL Playoff picture before the start of Packers vs. Bears on Sunday Night Football. With overtime losses by the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo BIlls, how did the AFC playoff picture

  • Tom Brady sets all-time completions record as Bucs lead Bills 24-3 at halftime

    Tom Brady set the NFL’s all-time completions record in the first half, breaking the mark of 7,142 previously held by Drew Brees. The Buccaneers quarterback entered the game needing 18 completions to top Brees. He went 19-of-26 for 216 yards and a touchdown. Brady’s record completion was a beauty, hitting Mike Evans along the sideline [more]

  • Report: Pandemic pushed over half a billion people into extreme poverty

    More than half a billion people globally were pushed into extreme poverty last year due to health care costs during the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization and the World Bank said Sunday.Why it matters: The pandemic exasperated global inequities in access to health care, according to the organizations. It also triggered the worst economic crisis since the 1930s, ultimately making health care harder for people to obtain. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subs

  • Doc Emrick tells the odd tale of the 1932 NFL Championship Game

    This is how George Halas' plan to avoid Chicago's cold, windy weather led to his Bears and the Portsmouth Spartans playing a strange NFL Championship Game at Chicago Stadium in 1932.

  • Iran negotiator "optimistic" despite sanctions impasse

    Iran's lead negotiator in the ongoing nuclear talks in Vienna criticized the position of the European negotiators Sunday, telling Iranian state-run media that they had failed to propose compromises on the issue of sanctions.Catch up quick: Negotiations resumed after a months-long standstill following the election of Iran's new hardline president, Ebrahim Raisi. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.If the new round of talks fails, the United States and the E3