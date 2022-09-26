Tom Brady's 'Inexcusable' Blunder Is The Talk Of The NFL

Time finally did in Tom Brady.

The quarterback guided the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a late drive to pull within two points of the Green Bay Packers with 14 seconds left on Sunday. The Bucs needed a two-point conversion to take the game into probable overtime.

It was another chance for Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl winner, to log another clutch achievement.

And he completely failed.

After Brady appeared to change the play at the line, the play clock ticked down to zero and Tampa Bay was called for delay of game.

Pretty inexcusable. Tom Brady with a delay of game penalty on the game-tying 2-pt attempt…at home. Looks he would have walked right in. Can’t happen at the #NFL level. #BucsVsPackerspic.twitter.com/5aoKsi8r3z — SportSource Analytics (@SportSourceA) September 25, 2022

That put the ball five yards farther back from the 2-yard line, making the conversion much more difficult.

Brady’s pass into traffic fell incomplete.

The Packers recovered the onside kick and secured the 14-12 victory.

Brady chalked up the delay-of-game penalty to “bad execution.”

Others took a harsher view. They also pointed out that Brady appeared to get away with a late play on a previous touchdown pass to Russell Gage Jr.

In the end, though, even the G.O.A.T. became the goat.

How are you the “goat” and you get a delay of game on a 2 pt conversion to tie the game …. @TomBrady — Steven Trimble (@Strimble694) September 25, 2022

Bucs fans watching Tom Brady take a delay of game on the two-point conversion: pic.twitter.com/xpBa2B1PyT — Brian Y (@byysports) September 25, 2022

That delay of game on the two-point conversion (and near-delay on the touchdown) is on Tom Brady. He has to have the offense ready. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) September 25, 2022

Tom Brady should have had 2 delay of game penalties. Hate to say it but the GOAT is slipping! The refs gave him one of them- how do you let the clock expire on a 2 pt conversion??? How??? — Society of Golf Historians (@SHistorians) September 25, 2022

Tom Brady just blew the game on a delay of game penalty while trying to make a two point conversion… just to try and tie the game!



Way to go, @TomBrady! 🤣 — Johnathan Tatman (@JTatmanPhoto) September 25, 2022

Tom Brady took a delay of game in crunch time .. im soo mad bro — JWall (@allwall23) September 25, 2022

Tom Brady gets a delay of game on the 2pt conversion to send the game to overtime. Just love to see it. pic.twitter.com/HkhJ6yLi1F — Jim (@goonsquadfowler) September 25, 2022

Loss is 100% on Tom Brady there @StevenCheah - cannot take a delay of game for the two when the running back would have walked in. — Pat (@patpeeve) September 25, 2022

@TomBrady just got away with delay of game...but called for it on the 2 point conversion 😂 Talking about #MakeUpCallpic.twitter.com/5V4hR5C2ow — SilverAndBlackPanther (@SNBPanther) September 25, 2022

