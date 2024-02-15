Tom Bratten's new Stow school duties rewarded with same pay he received as superintendent

While Tom Bratten has stepped down as superintendent of the Stow-Munroe Falls schools, he's still taking an active role in the district and remains among its highest-compensated officials.

Bratten, who officially resigned his position as superintendent Jan. 1 citing health issues, is not only serving as special projects administrator but also is acting as the interim director of operations until that position is permanently filled. Scott Campbell, the previous director of operations, resigned Jan. 31 to become the new director of development and special projects with the North Canton City Schools.

The former superintendent declined to comment.

What he will do as special projects administrator

As special projects administrator, Bratten will oversee completion of the district's new field house and assist with the implementation of a master facilities plan — two projects that he led the district in creating.

According to the school district, Bratten's salary in this position will be $145,000, his same salary for the 2023-24 school year as superintendent.

What does the operational services department oversee?

According to the Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools, the operational services office oversees the business operations of the district including security, nutrition services, fleet management, the custodial and maintenance of buildings and grounds, technology, facility rentals, and purchasing.

The school district maintains 11 buildings that total 644,702 square feet of space, according to information from the school district. The district owns and maintains over 260 acres. The district's buses drive nearly 3,000 miles per day, not including field trips or trips to athletic competitions.

Where does the search for new superintendent stand?

The school district has begun its search for the next full-time superintendent.

The school board will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, an hour before the regular school board meeting.

"We will have a presentation from the Ohio School Board Association on our superintendent search," said Nancy Binzel, the school board president. "I believe we will vote on the contract with OSBA at that meeting or during our regular meeting. We will also be setting up the timeline for the search at that meeting."

Both meetings, which are open to the public, are at Lakeview Intermediate School, 1819 Graham Road.

Kristen Prough is serving as interim superintendent. She has been with the Stow-Munroe Falls schools since 2017, first serving as the director of special services and, in 2020, she added the title of assistant superintendent. She previously worked for the Wadsworth City Schools, Medina City Schools and Jackson Local Schools.

